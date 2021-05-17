A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 17, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 9, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Half-Century of Progress in Health: The National Academy of Medicine at 50: Conquering Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease — 50 Years of Progress” by G.H. Gibbons, C.E. Seidman and E.J. Topol
- “Reform of Payment for Primary Care — From Evolution to Revolution” by A.H. Goroll, A.C. Greiner and S.C. Schoenbaum
- “Without Sanctuary” by S.M. Ogunwole
- “Baricitinib plus Remdesivir for Hospitalized Adults with Covid-19” by A.C. Kalil, et al.
- “A Randomized Trial of Albumin Infusions in Hospitalized Patients with Cirrhosis” by L. China, et al.
- “Terlipressin plus Albumin for the Treatment of Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome” by F. Wong, et al.
- “Nivolumab plus Cabozantinib versus Sunitinib for Advanced Renal-Cell Carcinoma” by T.K. Choueiri, et al.