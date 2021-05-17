A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 17, 2021
Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 6, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- Environmental Migrants, Structural Injustice, and Moral Responsibility” by James Dwyer
- “Reconstructing Feminist Perspectives of Women’s Bodies using a Globalized View: The Changing Surrogacy Market in Japan” by Yoshie Yanagihara
- “Rethinking Parenthood within Assisted Reproductive Technology: The need for Regulation in Nigeria” by Olohikhuae O. Egbokhare and Simisola O. Akintola
- “‘Aching to be a Boy’: A Preliminary Analysis of Gender Assignment of Intersex Persons in India in a Culture of Son Preference” by Arpita Das
- “Weiqu, Structural Injustice and Caring for Sick Older People in Rural Chinese Families: An Empirical Ethical Study” by Xiang Zou, Jing Bao Nie and Ruth Fitzgerald
- “The Death of Dignity is greatly Exaggerated: Reflections 15 Years after the Declaration of Dignity as a Useless Concept” by Bjørn Hofmann
- “Burying Our Mistakes: Dealing with Prognostic Uncertainty after Severe Brain Injury” by Mackenzie Graham
- “Utilitarianism and the pandemic” by Julian Savulescu, Ingmar Persson and Dominic Wilkinson