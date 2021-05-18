Facial Recognition System Used to Identify Lafayette Square Protester to Be Halted

(Washington Post on MSN) – A controversial facial recognition system that was used to identify a demonstrator who attended last summer’s Lafayette Square protest will be halted by July, officials said Monday. The National Capital Region Facial Recognition Investigative Leads System (NCRFRILS) is ending after a review prompted by a new Virginia law that puts tight restrictions on the use of facial recognition technology by local law enforcement agencies in the state. The law takes effect on July 1. (Read Full Article)