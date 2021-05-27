A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 27, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 13, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Australian Firearm Regulation at 25 — Successes, Ongoing Challenges, and Lessons for the World” by J. Negin, et al.
- “Vaccination plus Decarceration — Stopping Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons” by B.A. Barsky, et al.
- “Zoom Family Meeting” by T.H. Lee
- “Leveraging Open Science to Accelerate Research” by K.T. Kadakia, et al.
- “Choices in a Crisis — Individual Preferences among SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines” by D.B. Kramer, et al.
- “Vadadustat in Patients with Anemia and Non–Dialysis-Dependent CKD” by G.M. Chertow, et al.
- “Safety and Efficacy of Vadadustat for Anemia in Patients Undergoing Dialysis” by K.-U. Eckardt, et al.
- “Oncolytic HSV-1 G207 Immunovirotherapy for Pediatric High-Grade Gliomas” by G.K. Friedman, et al.
- “Tranexamic Acid for the Prevention of Blood Loss after Cesarean Delivery” by L. Sentilhes, et al.