The Two-Sided Risks of Lab-Enhanced Viruses

(Axios) – The revival of the “lab leak” theory of COVID-19 — that it started with a virus that originated in a laboratory — is drawing new attention to the dangers of scientific experiments that enhance pathogens to study them. Why it matters: So-called “gain-of-function” research can be invaluable in predicting future pandemic threats, but it can also generate risks by introducing new, potentially more dangerous viruses. (Read Full Article)