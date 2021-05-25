Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in the United States Drop to Lowest Levels in Nearly a Year.

(New York Times) – The United States is adding fewer than 30,000 cases a day for the first time since June of last year, and deaths are as low as they’ve been since last summer. In much of the country, the virus outlook is improving. Nearly 50 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine shot, and though the pace has slowed, the share is still growing by about two percentage points per week. (Read Full Article)