Countries Urge Deeper Probe of COVID-19 Origins at WHO Meet

(Medical Xpress) – The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization’s main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve the mystery of how COVID-19 first began spreading among humans. (Read Full Article)