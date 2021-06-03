A New Edition of The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics Is Now Available
The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics (vol. 48, no. 2, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Opioids May be Appropriate for Chronic Pain” by Paul J. Christo
- “An Effective Intervention: Limiting Opioid Prescribing as a Means of Reducing Opioid Analgesic Misuse, and Overdose Deaths” by Brandi C. Fink, Olivier Uyttebrouck and Richard S. Larson
- “Nonconsensual Dose Reduction Mandates are Not Justified Clinically or Ethically: An Analysis” by Stefan G. Kertesz, Ajay Manhapra and Adam J. Gordon
- “Cannabis as a Gateway Drug for Opioid Use Disorder” by Arthur Robin Williams
- “Regulating Marijuana Use in the United States: Moving Past the Gateway Hypothesis of Drug Use” by Jason F. Arnold and Robert M. Sade
- “The Public Health Value of Opioid Litigation” by Rebecca L. Haffajee
- “Is Litigation the Way to Combat the Opioid Crisis?” by Richard C. Ausness
- “Dementia-Related Behaviors: A Matter of Public Health, Not Criminal Prosecution” by Marshall B. Kapp
- “Should I Stay or Should I Go? A Bioethical Analysis of Healthcare Professionals’ and Healthcare Institutions’ Moral Obligations During Active Shooter Incidents in Hospitals — A Narrative Review of the Literature” by Al Giwa, et al.