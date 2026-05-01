How AI May Reshape Humanitarian Decisions About Refugees

(Undark) – AI-driven tools are being tested in systems for granting asylum to refugees and aiding displaced populations.

For people seeking asylum, the process usually involves registration, an interview, and review by government caseworkers. Decisions on granting asylum have traditionally been made by human officials, who may rely on forms, guidance, and other assessment frameworks. Those tools remain within a human-led process.

Now, the systems that assess need, verify identity, and decide what appears urgent are beginning to use artificial intelligence. (Read More)