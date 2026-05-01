The ‘Wonder Drug’ Hiding in Plain Sight

(Women’s Health) – Women with [hyperemesis gravidarum] are often treated with the same drugs used for morning sickness, like Zofran, Diclegis, and Compazine, but for many, these drugs don’t put a meaningful dent in their symptoms. (I tried every medication I was offered. Nothing helped.) But now, there’s new hope on the horizon for HG sufferers, and it’s coming in the form of metformin, a 100-year-old drug used mainly to treat type 2 diabetes in the U.S. (Read More)