A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
June 2, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 21, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The ‘Legal Epidemiology’ of Pandemic Control” by S. Burris, E.D. Anderson and A.C. Wagenaar
- “A Hidden Opportunity — Medicaid’s Role in Supporting Equitable Access to Clinical Trials” by S.U. Takvorian, C.E. Guerra and W.L. Schpero
- “Dilemmas of Double Consciousness — On Being Black in Medicine” by A.L. Langston
- “Comparative Effectiveness of Aspirin Dosing in Cardiovascular Disease” by W.S. Jones, et al.
- “Autologous Ex Vivo Lentiviral Gene Therapy for Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency” by D.B. Kohn, et al.
- “A Novel Circulating MicroRNA for the Detection of Acute Myocarditis” by R. Blanco-Domínguez, et al.
- “Immediate ‘Kangaroo Mother Care’ and Survival of Infants with Low Birth Weight” by WHO Immediate KMC Study Group