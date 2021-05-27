Taiwan Struggles with Testing Backlog Amid Largest Outbreak

(Associated Press) – Praised for its success at keeping the virus away for more than a year, Taiwan had until May recorded just 1,128 cases and 12 deaths. But the number of locally transmitted cases started growing this month and it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain the virus, but to even detect it on a large scale due to a lack of investment in rapid testing. (Read Full Article)