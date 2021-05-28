Canada: Remains of 215 Indigenous Children Found on Former Residential School Site

(The Guardian) – A mass grave containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children has been discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in the interior of southern British Columbia. The grim discovery at the former school near the town of Kamloops was announced late on Thursday by the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc people after the site was examined by a team using ground penetrating radar. (Read Full Article)