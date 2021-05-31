Biosecurity Warning Over Loosely-Regulated Virus Labs

(BBC) – The US has just announced it is revisiting the origins of the virus, including the possibility that it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, despite the WHO saying earlier this year this theory was “extremely unlikely”. But we have always known there’s a risk a deadly pathogen could do that. Now a leading expert on biological warfare has called on leaders of the G7 group of leading industrialised nations to consider tighter restrictions, warning loosely-regulated laboratories are a gateway for terrorists. (Read Full Article)