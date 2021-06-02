Former Victims of ‘One Child’ Policy Hit Out at China’s New Birth Drive

(Radio Free Asia) – A former victim of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s draconian “one-child” curbs has hit out at the government over a 180-degree policy shift that now seeks to encourage Chinese citizens to have up to three children per married couple. Ling Baozhen, whose family was targeted by officials in his home province of Jiangsu, said his parents were issued with punitive fines under the one-child policy for an “excess birth” outside of allowed quotas. (Read Full Article)