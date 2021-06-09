Fake COVID Vaccine Cards Are Being Sold Online. Using One Is a Crime

(NPR) – A vendor on Amazon was discovered selling a pack of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards this week. The post has since been removed, but photos reshared online showed a 10-pack of blank cards going for $12.99. In the U.S., actually getting a COVID-19 vaccine and receiving a legitimate vaccination card is free. The small white piece of cardstock given to Americans after receiving all necessary COVID-19 shots is the only official way to show some proof of full immunization on the fly. But according to the Federal Trade Commission, those simple cards, easily replicated by fraudsters, never were designed to prove vaccination status long term. (Read Full Article)