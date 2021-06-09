A ‘Landmark’ Trial to Test mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 in Africa Can’t Get the Coveted Shots

(Science) – The questions are urgent, and the funding is in place. But a highly anticipated, $130 million clinical trial, meant to test the efficacy of the novel messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19 against a key variant of the pandemic coronavirus as well as in people living with HIV and pregnant women, is stalled. It is ready to launch in eight countries in sub-Saharan Africa, yet neither maker of the vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, wants to participate—or even provide their vaccines. (Read Full Article)