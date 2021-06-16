A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

June 16, 2021

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 46, no. 8, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Relational Ethical Approaches to the COVID-19 Pandemic” by David Ian Jeffrey 
  • “Multivalue Ethical Framework for Fair Global Allocation of a COVID-19 Vaccine” by Yangzi Liu, Sanjana Salwi and Brian C Drolet 
  • “Ethical Guidelines for Deliberately Infecting Volunteers with COVID-19” by Adair D Richards 
  • “Surgery During COVID-19 Crisis Conditions: Can We Protect Our Ethical Integrity against the Odds?” by Jack Macleod, Sermed Mezher and Ragheb Hasan
  • “Children of COVID-19: Pawns, Pathfinders or Partners?” by Victor Larcher and Joe Brierley 
  • “‘Healthcare Heroes’: Problems with Media Focus on Heroism from Healthcare Workers during the COVID-19 pandemic” by Caitríona L Cox 
  • “Dying Individuals and Suffering Populations: Applying a Population-level Bioethics Lens to Palliative Care in Humanitarian Contexts: Before, During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Keona Jeane Wynne, Mila Petrova and Rachel Coghlan
  • “Triage of Critical Care Resources in COVID-19: A Stronger Role for Justice” by Lynette Reid 

 

