A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
June 16, 2021
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 46, no. 8, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Relational Ethical Approaches to the COVID-19 Pandemic” by David Ian Jeffrey
- “Multivalue Ethical Framework for Fair Global Allocation of a COVID-19 Vaccine” by Yangzi Liu, Sanjana Salwi and Brian C Drolet
- “Ethical Guidelines for Deliberately Infecting Volunteers with COVID-19” by Adair D Richards
- “Surgery During COVID-19 Crisis Conditions: Can We Protect Our Ethical Integrity against the Odds?” by Jack Macleod, Sermed Mezher and Ragheb Hasan
- “Children of COVID-19: Pawns, Pathfinders or Partners?” by Victor Larcher and Joe Brierley
- “‘Healthcare Heroes’: Problems with Media Focus on Heroism from Healthcare Workers during the COVID-19 pandemic” by Caitríona L Cox
- “Dying Individuals and Suffering Populations: Applying a Population-level Bioethics Lens to Palliative Care in Humanitarian Contexts: Before, During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Keona Jeane Wynne, Mila Petrova and Rachel Coghlan
- “Triage of Critical Care Resources in COVID-19: A Stronger Role for Justice” by Lynette Reid