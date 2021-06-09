Brazil Gives Russian COVID-19 Vaccine a Chance, Approving the Import of Limited Doses

(Science) – Despite safety concerns, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) reversed itself last week and voted to allow a trickle of Sputnik V, the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, into the country. Only 928,000 doses will be imported—just a fraction of the total requested by a group of state governors—and the agency imposed stringent measures to reduce supposed health risks and monitor the vaccine's safety and efficacy.