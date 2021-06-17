New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
June 17, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “The Ethics of DNR-Decisions in Oncology and Hematology Care: A Qualitative Study” by Mona Pettersson, Mariann Hedström and Anna T. Höglund
- “Public Awareness of and Attitudes Towards Research Biobanks in Latvia” by S. Mezinska, et al.
- “Ethical and Social Implications of Approaching Death Prediction in Humans – When the Biology of Ageing Meets Existential Issues” by Marie Gaille, et al.
- “Changing Medical Education Scenario: A Wakeup Call for Reforms in Anatomy Act” by Rekha Lalwani, Sheetal Kotgirwar and Sunita Arvind Athavale
- “Motives of Contributing Personal Data for Health Research: (Non-)Participation in a Dutch Biobank” by R. Broekstra, et al.
- “A Qualitative Study Exploring Stakeholder Perspectives on the Use of Biological Samples for Future nspecified Research in Malawi” by Limbanazo Matandika, et al.
- “The Patient and Clinician Experience of Informed Consent for Surgery: A Systematic Review of the Qualitative Evidence” by L. J. Convie, et al.
- “Family Discussions and Demographic Factors Influence Adolescent’s Knowledge and Attitude Towards Organ Donation after Brain Death: A Questionnaire Study” by Vanessa Stadlbauer, et al.
- “Making Researchers Responsible: Attributions of Responsibility and Ambiguous Notions of Culture in Research Codes of Conduct” by Govert Valkenburg, et al.
- “Evaluation of Decision-Making Capacity in Patients with Dementia: Challenges and Recommendations from a Secondary Analysis of Qualitative Interviews” by Christopher Poppe, et al.
- “Moral Competence, Moral Teamwork and Moral Action – The European Moral Case Deliberation Outcomes (Euro-MCD) Instrument 2.0 and its Revision Process” by J. C. de Snoo-Trimp, et al.
- “Evaluating Assessment Tools of the Quality of Clinical Ethics Consultations: A Systematic Scoping Review from 1992 to 2019” by Nicholas Yue Shuen Yoon, et al.