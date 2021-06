Lab Risks Face Scrutiny Amid COVID Origins Controversy

(Axios) – The controversy over the origin of the COVID-19 virus is renewing focus on how the risks and benefits of pathogen-altering experiments are weighed and managed. Why it matters: Better governance of biorisks would limit the threat of a human-made pandemic — and could help identify the origin of future outbreaks more quickly and with a lot less controversy. (Read Full Article)