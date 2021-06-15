Organ Transplant Patients May Benefit from Third Covid-19 Vaccine Dose to Boost Antibodies, Study Suggests

(CNN) – A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could help boost antibody levels among some organ transplant recipients who have not had robust responses to the standard vaccination schedules, a new study suggests. Among patients in the study who had no measurable antibodies after receiving two doses of vaccine, one-third of them saw a rise in antibodies after a third dose — and among those with low antibody levels after two doses, all of them saw an increase after a third dose. The findings were published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.