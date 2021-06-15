ACA: Pump the Break on New Organ Procurement Method

(Medpage Today) – Use of a new method of organ procurement that aims to preserve circulation to organs such as the heart and intestine after inducing brain death should be paused, the American College of Physicians (ACP) said in a statement this week. Though organs remain in short supply, ACP said the proposed method, which has been called normothermic regional perfusion with controlled donation after circulatory determination of death (NRP-cDCD), “appears to violate” the dead-donor rule — that donors cannot be made dead in order to obtain their organs, and that organ retrieval cannot cause death. (Read Full Article)