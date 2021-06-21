A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

June 21, 2021

Clinical Ethics (vol. 15, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Fostering Hope in the Face of Death” by Adam Kadlac
  • “Revisiting the Ethical Framework Governing Water Fluoridation and Food Fortification” by Ahmad Shakeri, Christopher Adanty and Howsikan Kugathsan
  • “Validation of Simple Dichotomous Self-Report on Prenatal Alcohol and Other Drug use in Women Attending Midwife Obstetric Units in the Cape Metropole, South Africa” by Petal Petersen Williams, et al.
  • “Physicians’ and Nurses’ Decision Making to Encounter Neonates with Poor Prognosis in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit” by Zahra Rafiee, et al.
  • “The Reliability of the Internet for Patient-Centred Education for Surgical Procedures” by Ca Slinger and I Smillie
  • “Application of METAP Methodology for Clinical Ethics Consultation in End-of-Life Care in Bulgaria” by Silviya Stoyanova Aleksandrova-Yankulovska

 

