A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
June 21, 2021
Clinical Ethics (vol. 15, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fostering Hope in the Face of Death” by Adam Kadlac
- “Revisiting the Ethical Framework Governing Water Fluoridation and Food Fortification” by Ahmad Shakeri, Christopher Adanty and Howsikan Kugathsan
- “Validation of Simple Dichotomous Self-Report on Prenatal Alcohol and Other Drug use in Women Attending Midwife Obstetric Units in the Cape Metropole, South Africa” by Petal Petersen Williams, et al.
- “Physicians’ and Nurses’ Decision Making to Encounter Neonates with Poor Prognosis in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit” by Zahra Rafiee, et al.
- “The Reliability of the Internet for Patient-Centred Education for Surgical Procedures” by Ca Slinger and I Smillie
- “Application of METAP Methodology for Clinical Ethics Consultation in End-of-Life Care in Bulgaria” by Silviya Stoyanova Aleksandrova-Yankulovska