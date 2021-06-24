A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
June 24, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 26, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Systemic Modelling in Bioethics” by Henri-Corto Stoeklé
- “The Anatomy of Frank and Stein. An Ontological Exploration of Cyborg Identity, Culture, and Education” by Peter Strandbrink
- “GnRHa (‘Puberty Blockers’) and Cross Sex Hormones for Children and Adolescents: Informed Consent, Personhood and Freedom of Expression” by David Pilgrim and Kirsty Entwistle
- “The Briggsian Heresy? Should Previously Expressed Wishes Determine Best Interests in Decisions Relating to Withdrawal of Clinically-Assisted Nutrition and Hydration?” by James Hurford
- “Moral Women, Immoral Technologies? Romanian Women’s Perceptions of Assisted Reproductive Technologies Versus Adoption” by Alexandra Maftei and Andrei Corneliu Holman