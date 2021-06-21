A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available

June 21, 2021

Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 88, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include: 

  • “Child Pornography: Characteristics of its Depiction and Use” by Sébastien Prat, et al.
  • “Surrogacy and the Law: Possible Reforms” by Alec Samuels
  • “New Laws Ban Commercial Surrogacy in India” by JSRG Saran and Jagadish Rao Padubidri
  • “Medico-Legal and Bioethical Perspectives following the Constitutional Legitimacy of Assisted Suicide in Italy” by Andrea Cioffi, Giuseppe Bersani and Raffaella Rinaldi
  • “Cutaneous Wound Metallic Residues Pattern Analysis with SEM-EDX in a Forensic Case of Overkill” by Guendalina Gentile, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Culture, Euthanasia / Suicide, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Pediatric, Public Health, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics, Women's Health

Ad