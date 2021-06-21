A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
June 21, 2021
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 88, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Child Pornography: Characteristics of its Depiction and Use” by Sébastien Prat, et al.
- “Surrogacy and the Law: Possible Reforms” by Alec Samuels
- “New Laws Ban Commercial Surrogacy in India” by JSRG Saran and Jagadish Rao Padubidri
- “Medico-Legal and Bioethical Perspectives following the Constitutional Legitimacy of Assisted Suicide in Italy” by Andrea Cioffi, Giuseppe Bersani and Raffaella Rinaldi
- “Cutaneous Wound Metallic Residues Pattern Analysis with SEM-EDX in a Forensic Case of Overkill” by Guendalina Gentile, et al.