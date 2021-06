‘I’m Still Feeling That We’re Failing’: Exasperated WHO Leader Speaks Out About Vaccine Inequality

(Science) – Few have spoken out as forcefully against the global disparity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution as Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO). Tedros, as he prefers to be called, has labeled the inequity “vaccine apartheid” and a “catastrophic moral failure” that has led to a “two-track pandemic.” (Read Full Article)