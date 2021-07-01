New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
July 1, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Withholding and Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Treatments in Intensive Care Units in Lebanon: A Cross-Sectional Survey of Intensivists and Interviews of Professional Societies, Legal and Religious Leaders” by Rita El Jawiche, et al.
- “Theory and Practice of Integrative Clinical Ethics Support: A Joint Experience within Gender Affirmative Care” by Laura Hartman, et al.
- “Street Research Market: Dealing with Scientific Misconduct in Iran” by Homayoun Sadeghi-Bazargani, Leila Nikniaz and Hamid Reza Yousefi Nodeh
- “‘You Would Not Be in a Hurry to Go Back Home’: Patients’ Willingness to Participate in HIV/AIDS Clinical Trials at a Clinical and Research Facility in Kampala, Uganda” by Deborah Ekusai Sebatta, et al.
- “Examination and Diagnosis of Electronic Patient Records and Their Associated Ethics: A Scoping Literature Review” by Tim Jacquemard, Colin P. Doherty and Mary B. Fitzsimons
- “Disclosure of Medical Errors: Physicians’ Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) in an Oncology Center” by Razan Mansour, et al.
- “Public Trust and Global Biobank Networks” by Lisa Dive, et al.
- “Patient Distrust in Pharmaceutical Companies: An Explanation for Women Under-Representation in Respiratory Clinical Trials? by Laurie Pahus, et al.
- “Withdrawal of Treatment in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at a Children’s Hospital in China: A 10-Year Retrospective Study” by Huaqing Liu, et al.
- “Medical Ethics: Knowledge, Attitude and Practice among Doctors in Three Teaching Hospitals in Sri Lanka” by A. W. I. P. Ranasinghe, et al.
- “Ethical Practice in My Work: Community Health Workers’ Perspectives using Photovoice in Wakiso District, Uganda” by David Musoke, et al.
- “Usage of Do-Not-Attempt-to-Resuscitate Orders in a Swedish Community Hospital – Patient Involvement, Documentation and Compliance” by Emilie Bertilsson, et al.