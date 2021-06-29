A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
June 29, 2021
Research Ethics (vol. 16, no. 1-2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “What Constitutes Expertise in Research Ethics and Integrity?” by Robert Braun, Tine Ravn and Elisabeth Frankus
- “Should Research Misconduct be Criminalized?” by Rafael Dal-Ré, et al.
- “Authorship Order and Effects of Changing Bibliometrics Practices” by Gert Helgesson
- “Ethical Reflections on Children’s Participation in Educational Research during Humanitarian Crises” by Fabiana Maglio and Tejendra Pherali
- “Ethically Important Moments as Data: Reflections from Ethnographic Fieldwork in Prisons” by Carol Robinson
- “The Introduction of Research Ethics Review Procedures at a University in South Africa: Review Outcomes of a Social Science Research Ethics Committee” by Simeon EH Davies
- “Islamic Concepts in Ethics of Pediatric Clinical Research” by Areej AG AlFattani and Hala AlAlem
- “What do Patients Value as Incentives for Participation in Clinical Trials? A Pilot Discrete Choice Experiment” by Akke Vellinga, et al.