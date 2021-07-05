A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
July 5, 2021
Research Ethics (vol. 16, no. 3-4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Research in the COVID-19 Era Demands Care, Solidarity and Trustworthiness” by Kate Chatfield and Doris Schroeder
- “Pandemic Ethics: The Case for Risky Research” by Richard Yetter Chappell and Peter Singer
- “Pandemic Vaccine Trials: Expedite, but don’t Rush” by Angus Dawson
- “COVID-19 Human Challenge Trials – What Research Ethics Committees need to Consider” by Lisa Tambornino and Dirk Lanzerath
- “COVID-19: Africa’s Relation with Epidemics and Some Imperative Ethics Considerations of the Moment” by Godfrey B. Tangwa and Nchangwi Syntia Munung
- “Ethical Rationale for Better Coordination of Clinical Research on COVID-19” by Francois Bompart
- “Fostering Ethical Biomedical and Health Research in India during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Nandini K Kumar and Vasantha Muthuswamy
- “The Ethics of COVID-19 Tracking Apps – Challenges and Voluntariness” by Renate Klar and Dirk Lanzerath