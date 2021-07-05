A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

July 5, 2021

Research Ethics (vol. 16, no. 3-4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Ethical Research in the COVID-19 Era Demands Care, Solidarity and Trustworthiness” by Kate Chatfield and Doris Schroeder
  • “Pandemic Ethics: The Case for Risky Research” by Richard Yetter Chappell and Peter Singer
  • “Pandemic Vaccine Trials: Expedite, but don’t Rush” by Angus Dawson
  • “COVID-19 Human Challenge Trials – What Research Ethics Committees need to Consider” by Lisa Tambornino and Dirk Lanzerath
  • “COVID-19: Africa’s Relation with Epidemics and Some Imperative Ethics Considerations of the Moment” by Godfrey B. Tangwa and Nchangwi Syntia Munung
  • “Ethical Rationale for Better Coordination of Clinical Research on COVID-19” by Francois Bompart
  • “Fostering Ethical Biomedical and Health Research in India during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Nandini K Kumar and Vasantha Muthuswamy
  • “The Ethics of COVID-19 Tracking Apps – Challenges and Voluntariness” by Renate Klar and Dirk Lanzerath

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disaster Ethics, Education, Geriatric & Aging, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Research Ethics

Ad