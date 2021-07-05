New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

July 5, 2021

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles  available online. 

Articles include:

  • “Structural Coercion in the Context of Community Engagement in Global Health Research Conducted in a Low Resource Setting in Africa” by Deborah Nyirenda, et al.
  • “Study of Laboratory Staff’ Knowledge of Biobanking in Côte D’Ivoire” by Ambroise Kouamé Kintossou, et al.
  • “White Lie During Patient Care: A Qualitative Study of Nurses’ Perspectives” by A. Nikbakht Nasrabadi, et al.
  • “The Challenges of Ethical Behaviors for Drug Supply in Pharmacies in Iran by a Principle-Based Approach” by Mahla Iranmanesh, Vahid Yazdi-Feyzabadi and Mohammad Hossein Mehrolhassani
  • “The Obstacles to Organ Donation Following Brain Death in Iran: A Qualitative Study” by Parvin Abbasi, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Culture, Education, General Bioethics, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Nursing, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Research Ethics

Ad