A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
July 6, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 6, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Elements of Assisted Bodily Care: Ethical Aspects” by Bodil Holmberg, Ingrid Hellström and Jane Österlind
- “Safe and Competent Nursing Care: An Argument for a Minimum Standard?” by Siri Tønnessen, Anne Scott and Per Nortvedt
- “The Inequity of Conscientious Objection: Refusal of Emergency Contraception” by Chelsey Yang
- “Ethical Perspectives in Communication in Cancer Care: An Interpretative Phenomenological Study” by Paola Melis, et al.
- “Can Financial Rewards Complement Altruism to Raise Deceased Organ Donation Rates?” by Rajah Rasiah, et al.
- “Moral Distress Perspectives among Interprofessional Intensive Care Unit Team Members” by Heather Vincent, Deborah J Jones and Joan Engebretson
- “Personal Values among Undergraduate Nursing Students: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Michela Luciani, et al.
- “Indigenous Nurses’ Practice Realities of Cultural Safety and Socioethical Nursing” by Kiri Hunter and Catherine Cook