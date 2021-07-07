A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

July 7, 2021

Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 7, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include: 

  • “Healthcare Workers’ Stress when Caring for COVID-19 Patients: An Altruistic Perspective” by Hui Wang, et al.
  • “Relational Influences on Experiences with Assisted Dying: A Scoping Review” by Caroline Variath, et al.
  • “The Implementation of Child Rights in Healthcare Services” by Cagla Yigitbas and Fadime Ustuner Top
  • “Pro-Abortion Attitude with Context of Traditional and Professional Identity Dilemma” by Gizem Deniz Bulucu Büyüksoy, Kamuran Ozdil and Asl?han Çat?ker
  • “Midwifery Students’ Reactions to Ethical Dilemmas Encountered in Outpatient Clinics” by Serap Ejder Apay, et al.
  • “Newly Graduated Nurses’ Experiences of Horizontal Violence” by Ivana Maria Rosi, et al.
  • “The Effectiveness of a Modified Advance Care Planning Programme” by Renli Deng, et al.
  • “Effects of Using Standardized Patients on Nursing Students’ Moral Skills” by Gulhan Erkus Kucukkelepce, Leyla Dinc and Melih Elcin

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disaster Ethics, Education, End of Life, Euthanasia / Suicide, Geriatric & Aging, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Nursing, Pediatric, Public Health, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics, Women's Health

Ad