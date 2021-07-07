A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
July 7, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 7, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Healthcare Workers’ Stress when Caring for COVID-19 Patients: An Altruistic Perspective” by Hui Wang, et al.
- “Relational Influences on Experiences with Assisted Dying: A Scoping Review” by Caroline Variath, et al.
- “The Implementation of Child Rights in Healthcare Services” by Cagla Yigitbas and Fadime Ustuner Top
- “Pro-Abortion Attitude with Context of Traditional and Professional Identity Dilemma” by Gizem Deniz Bulucu Büyüksoy, Kamuran Ozdil and Asl?han Çat?ker
- “Midwifery Students’ Reactions to Ethical Dilemmas Encountered in Outpatient Clinics” by Serap Ejder Apay, et al.
- “Newly Graduated Nurses’ Experiences of Horizontal Violence” by Ivana Maria Rosi, et al.
- “The Effectiveness of a Modified Advance Care Planning Programme” by Renli Deng, et al.
- “Effects of Using Standardized Patients on Nursing Students’ Moral Skills” by Gulhan Erkus Kucukkelepce, Leyla Dinc and Melih Elcin