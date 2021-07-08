A New Edition of The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics Is Now Available

July 8, 2021

The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics (vol. 48, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Introduction A Bold Agenda for the Next Steps in Health Reform” by Brietta R. Clark, Erin C. Fuse Brown and Lindsay F. Wiley
  • “Equity, Participation, and Power: Achieving Health Justice Through Deep Democracy” by Ben Palmquist
  • “Social Solidarity in Health Care, American-Style” by Erin C. Fuse Brown, et al.
  • “Struggle for the Soul of Medicaid” by Nicole Huberfeld, Sidney Watson and Alison Barkoff
  • “Following the Money: The ACA’s Fiscal-Political Economy and Lessons for Future Health Care Reform” by William M. Sage and Timothy M. Westmoreland
  • “Health Policy by Litigation” by Katie Keith and Joel McElvain
  • “ERISA Reform as Health Reform: The Case for an ERISA Preemption Waiver” by Elizabeth Y. McCuskey
  • “What States Can Do to Address Out-of-Network Air Ambulance Bills” by Erin C. Fuse Brown, Alex McDonald and Ngan T. Nguyen
  • “Payment Theory and the Last Mile Problem” by John V. Jacobi
  • “Parity is Not Enough! Mental Health, Managed Care, and Medicaid” by Matthew B. Lawrence
  • “Filling a Federal Void: Promises and Perils of State Law in Addressing Women’s Health Disparities” by Valarie K. Blake and Michelle L. McGowan
  • “Designing Policy Solutions to Build a Healthier Rural America” by Sameer Vohra, et al.
  • “Structural Racism and Maternal Health Among Black Women” by Jamila K. Taylor
  • “Structural Racism and Health Disparities: Reconfiguring the Social Determinants of Health Framework to Include the Root Cause” by Ruqaiijah Yearby

 

