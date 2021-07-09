A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

July 9, 2021

Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 7, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Cryonics for All?” by Tena Thau
  • “What is the Best Age to Circumcise? A Medical and Ethical Analysis” by Alex Myers and Brian D. Earp
  • “A Lost Cause? Fundamental Problems for Causal Theories of Parenthood” by Teresa Baron
  • “Rethinking Counselling in Prenatal Screening: An Ethical Analysis of Informed Consent in the Context of Non?Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)” by Adriana Kater?Kuipers
  • “Not the Doctor’s Business: Privacy, Personal Responsibility and Data Rights in Medical Settings” by Carissa Véliz
  • “Empirical Research in Clinical Ethics: The ‘Committed Researcher’ Approach” by Véronique Fournier, Sandrine Bretonnière and Marta Spranzi
  • “Ectogenesis and Gender?Based Oppression: Resisting the Ideal of Assimilation” by Giulia Cavaliere

 

