A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
July 9, 2021
Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 7, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Cryonics for All?” by Tena Thau
- “What is the Best Age to Circumcise? A Medical and Ethical Analysis” by Alex Myers and Brian D. Earp
- “A Lost Cause? Fundamental Problems for Causal Theories of Parenthood” by Teresa Baron
- “Rethinking Counselling in Prenatal Screening: An Ethical Analysis of Informed Consent in the Context of Non?Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)” by Adriana Kater?Kuipers
- “Not the Doctor’s Business: Privacy, Personal Responsibility and Data Rights in Medical Settings” by Carissa Véliz
- “Empirical Research in Clinical Ethics: The ‘Committed Researcher’ Approach” by Véronique Fournier, Sandrine Bretonnière and Marta Spranzi
- “Ectogenesis and Gender?Based Oppression: Resisting the Ideal of Assimilation” by Giulia Cavaliere