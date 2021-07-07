California to Pay Victims of Forced, Coerced Sterilizations

(Associated Press) – California is poised to approve reparations of up to $25,000 to some of the thousands of people — some as young as 13 — who were sterilized decades ago because the government deemed them unfit to have children.