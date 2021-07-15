A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
July 15, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 8, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Judging the Social Value of Controlled Human Infection Studies” by Annette Rid and Meta Roestenberg
- “Decision Analysis Approach to Risk/Benefit Evaluation in the Ethical Review of Controlled Human Infection Studies” by Michael Yu, Thomas C. Darton and Jonathan Kimmelman
- “Selecting Participants Fairly for Controlled Human Infection Studies” by Douglas MacKay, et al.
- “Reexamining the Categorical Exclusion of Pediatric Participants from Controlled Human Infection Trials” by Sean C. Murphy, et al.
- “Ethical Issues Surrounding Controlled Human Infection Challenge Studies in Endemic Low?and Middle?Income Countries” by Euzebiusz Jamrozik and Michael J. Selgelid
- “Informed Consent for Controlled Human Infection Studies in Low? and Middle?Income Countries: Ethical Challenges and Proposed Solutions” by Vina Vaswani, et al.
- “Deliberately Infecting Healthy Volunteers with Malaria Parasites: Perceptions and Experiences of Participants and other Stakeholders in a Kenyan?Based Malaria Infection Study” by Irene Jao, et al.
- “The Right to Withdraw from Controlled Human Infection Studies: Justifications and Avoidance” by Holly Fernandez Lynch