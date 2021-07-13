Plastic Surgery Booming in China Despite the Dangers

(BBC) – Since its launch in 2013, Gengmei’s users have surged from 1m to 36m. More than half are young women in their twenties. Similarly, cosmetic surgery platform So-Young has seen its monthly active users grow, from 1.4m in 2018 to 8.4m today. Their popularity is an indication of the changing attitudes towards cosmetic surgery in China, which now performs more operations than any country in the world after the US. (Read Full Article)