A New Edition of Journal of Legal Medicine Is Now Available
July 23, 2021
Journal of Legal Medicine (vol. 40, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Hospital Taxes, Medicaid Supplemental Payments, and State Budgets” by Jennifer L. Herbst , Sara J. O’Brien and Emily G. Chumas
- “State-by-State Examination of Overdose Medical Amnesty Laws” by Thomas E. Griner PhD, et al.
- “Evolution of Federalism in Environmental Health: Federal, State, and Local Government Control” by Jennifer R. Black , Matthew Penn and Laurel Berman
- “Reducing the Justice Gap and Improving Health through Medical–Legal Partnerships” by Danya E. Keene PhD, et al.
- “Mobile Point-of-Care Medical Photography: Legal Considerations for Health Care Providers” by Page Y. Underwood JD, et al.
- “An Interprofessional Approach to Teaching Advocacy Skills: Lessons from an Academic Medical–Legal Partnership” by Vicki W. Girard JD, et al.