Organ Donations Held Almost Steady During the Pandemic, as the U.S. Transplant System Scrambled to Keep Going

(STAT News) – This is not a pandemic “silver lining” story. This is a could-have-been-far-worse story about how the pandemic did not fuel a catastrophe in transplantation or worsen the persistent gap between people who need organs and the donations that supply them. But just as the pandemic is not over yet, neither is the potential danger of related ramifications for people whose organs may fail and need replacement. (Read Full Article)