Medical Community Keeping Close Eye on ‘Deemed Consent’ Law for Organ Donors

(Toronto Star) – The Canadian medical community is ready to carefully monitor a new organ donation procedure in Nova Scotia where a law has come into effect that states unless a person specifically opts out of organ donation, it will be deemed that the person has consented to organ donation at the time of their death. Nova Scotia’s Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act came into effect in January. A commentary published this week in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) reports that the new law in Nova Scotia is the first of its kind in North America and is bound to generate a lot of attention as well as scrutiny. (Read Full Article)