A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
July 28, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 26, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Surrogacy in Spain: Vindication of the Mater Semper Certa Est Rule” by Itziar Alkorta
- “Dead-End in Sight: France Struggles with Surrogacy and Cross-Border Practices” by Jennifer Merchant
- “New York State Creates New Governance of Commercial Gestational Surrogacy” by Marsha J. Tyson Darling
- “A Revolution by Stealth: A Legal-Ethical Analysis of the Rise of Pre-Conception Authorization of Surrogacy Agreements” by Britta van Beers and Laura Bosch