A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available

July 28, 2021

The New Bioethics (vol. 26, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Surrogacy in Spain: Vindication of the Mater Semper Certa Est Rule” by Itziar Alkorta
  • “Dead-End in Sight: France Struggles with Surrogacy and Cross-Border Practices” by Jennifer Merchant
  • “New York State Creates New Governance of Commercial Gestational Surrogacy” by Marsha J. Tyson Darling
  • “A Revolution by Stealth: A Legal-Ethical Analysis of the Rise of Pre-Conception Authorization of Surrogacy Agreements” by Britta van Beers and Laura Bosch

 

