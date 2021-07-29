A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
July 29, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 9, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Role of Community Engagement in Addressing Bystander Risks in Research: The Case of a Zika Virus Controlled Human Infection Study” by Seema K. Shah, Franklin Miller and Holly Fernandez Lynch
- “Compensation and Reparations for Victims and Bystanders of the U.S. Public Health Service Research Studies in Tuskegee and Guatemala: Who do We Owe What?” by Susan M. Reverby
- “Minimal or Reasonable? Considering the Ethical Threshold for Research Risks to Nonconsenting Bystanders and Implications for Nonconsenting Participants” by Holly Fernandez Lynch
- “Recommendations on COVID?19 Triage: International Comparison and Ethical Analysis” by Susanne Jöbges, et al.
- “Gestation as Mothering” by Timothy F. Murphy and Jennifer A. Parks
- “A More?than?Human Approach to Bioethics: The Example of Digital Health” by Deborah Lupton
- “What Constitutes Fair Shared Decision?Making in Global Health Research Collaborations?” by Bridget Pratt