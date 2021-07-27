Better Air, Better Brains

(Medpage Today) – Improved air quality was tied to lower dementia risk and slower cognitive decline, studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) showed. Dementia risk dropped by 26% in older women who lived in U.S. locations with greater reductions in traffic-related nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and by 14% in areas with a greater decline in fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ), said Xinhui Wang, PhD, of University of Southern California. These relationships occurred regardless of age, education, geographic region, APOE4 genotype, or cardiovascular risk. (Read Full Article)