A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available

August 3, 2021

Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 88, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Wife Murder: Female Baby a Risk Factor” by Mohit Chauhan
  • “Quarantine of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Suicide: A Psychological Autopsy” by Isabella Aquila, et al.
  • “Covid-19 Emergency in Prison: Current Management and Forensic Perspectives” by Fiorella Caputo, et al.
  • “Covid-19 and Medical Liability: A Delicate Balance” by Andrea Cioffi and Raffaella Rinaldi
  • “Sudden Death due to Ruptured Oesophageal Varices – Autopsy-Based Case Report” by Nagendra Singh Sonwani, et al.
  • “When Sexual Offence is an Unexpected Diagnosis – Exploration of Medical, Legal and Social aspects in Nepalese Scenario” by Alok Atreya, et al.

 

