A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
August 5, 2021
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 45, no. 6, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Identity of Psychiatry and the Challenge of Mad Activism: Rethinking the Clinical Encounter” by Mohammed Abouelleil Rashed
- “Questionable Agreement: The Experience of Depression and DSM-5 Major Depressive Disorder Criteria” by Abraham M Nussbaum
- “Challenging the Hegemony of the Symptom: Reclaiming Context in PTSD and Moral Injury” by Warren Kinghorn
- “Rethinking Categories and Dimensions in the DSM” by James Phillips
- “Increasing the Role of Phenomenology in Psychiatric Diagnosis–The Clinical Staging Approach” by Anna Dro?d?owicz
- “The Vitality of Mortality: Being-Toward-Death and Long-Term Cancer Survivorship” by Jeanette Bresson Ladegaard Knox
- “The Metaphysical Irreversibility of Death” by Catherine Nolan