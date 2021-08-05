A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

August 5, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 45, no. 6, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Identity of Psychiatry and the Challenge of Mad Activism: Rethinking the Clinical Encounter” by Mohammed Abouelleil Rashed 
  • “Questionable Agreement: The Experience of Depression and DSM-5 Major Depressive Disorder Criteria” by Abraham M Nussbaum 
  • “Challenging the Hegemony of the Symptom: Reclaiming Context in PTSD and Moral Injury” by Warren Kinghorn 
  • “Rethinking Categories and Dimensions in the DSM” by James Phillips 
  • “Increasing the Role of Phenomenology in Psychiatric Diagnosis–The Clinical Staging Approach” by Anna Dro?d?owicz 
  • “The Vitality of Mortality: Being-Toward-Death and Long-Term Cancer Survivorship” by Jeanette Bresson Ladegaard Knox 
  • “The Metaphysical Irreversibility of Death” by Catherine Nolan 

 

