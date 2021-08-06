A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

August 6, 2021

Hastings Center Report (vol. 50, no. 6, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Prescription Requirements and Patient Autonomy: Considering an Over?the?Counter Default” by Madison Kilbride, Steven Joffe and Holly Fernandez Lynch
  • “The Social Risks of Science” by Jonathan Herington and Scott Tanona
  • “Health Research and Social Justice Philosophy” by Sridhar Venkatapuram
  • “Realizing Present and Future Promise of DIY Biology and Medicine through a Trust Architecture” by Lisa M. Rasmussen

 

