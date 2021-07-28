Genetic Engineering Test with Mosquitoes ‘May Be Game Changer’ in Eliminating Malaria

(The Guardian) – Scientists have successfully wiped out a population of malaria-transmitting mosquitoes by using a radical form of genetic engineering to render the females infertile – in the most advanced and largest ever test of use of the technology to fight the disease. As well as bringing fresh hope in the fight against one of the world’s biggest killers, the study lays the foundations for further trials of gene-drive technology, which could mean self-destroying mosquitoes being released into the wild within 10 years. (Read Full Article)