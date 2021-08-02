A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
August 2, 2021
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fair Allocation of Scarce Medical Resources in the Time of COVID-19: What do People Think?” by Francesco Fallucchi, Marco Faravelli and Simone Quercia
- “Fair and Equitable Subject Selection in Concurrent COVID-19 Clinical Trials” by Maud O. Jansen, et al.
- “Doctors during the COVID-19 Pandemic: What are their Duties and What is Owed to Them?” by Stephanie B Johnson and Frances Butcher
- “Paramedic Delivery of Bad News: A Novel Dilemma during the COVID-19 Crisis” by Iain Campbell
- “Experiences with Counselling to People who Wish to be able to Self-Determine the Timing and Manner of One’s Own End of Life: A Qualitative In-Depth Interview Study” by Martijn Hagens, et al.
- “How Should the ‘Privilege’ in Therapeutic Privilege be Conceived when Considering the Decision-Making process for Patients with Borderline Capacity?” by Sumytra Menon, et al.