‘Landmark’ Study Finds Artificial Antibodies Can Protect Against Malaria

(Science) – Add malaria to the growing list of infectious diseases that one day may be prevented with labmade antibodies. In an unusual study, nine people who received these monoclonal antibodies were deliberately exposed to mosquitoes carrying the parasite that causes malaria. None became infected—and the protection appears to last for more than half a year. The trial is too small to reach firm conclusions about the efficacy of the monoclonals, and it isn’t a real-world test, but people in the field are impressed by the proof of principle because it opens a new avenue for preventing the deadly disease. “It’s great,” says Dennis Burton, an immunologist at Scripps Research who has developed monoclonal antibodies to prevent HIV infection, COVID-19, and Zika. “This is a landmark study.” (Read Full Article)